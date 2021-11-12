Chhattisgarh: Engineer, Peon Go Missing; Abduction By Naxals Suspected

A junior engineer and a peon are missing since Thursday after going to survey an under-construction road in an interior pocket of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Bijapur district, with police on Friday stating that the hand of Maoist ultras was being suspected in the development.

Junior Engineer Roshan Lakra (35) of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and his department's peon Lakshman Partagiri (24) had, on Thursday, gone for a survey of a road being built on a 15-kilometre stretch between Bjiapur town and Gorna-Mankeli, an official said.

"The two have not returned till Friday evening to the district headquarter here. There are chances of their abduction by Maoist ultras, though we are yet to receive any note or pamphlet from them in this regard. Efforts are on to trace them. The area is considered as a Maoist stronghold," the official informed.

