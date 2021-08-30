Chhattisgarh Farmers Eligible For ₹ 9,000 Per Acre For Crops Damaged In Drought: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Sunday, promised Rs 9,000 per acre for farmers whose crops get destroyed during the ongoing Kharif season. According to an official statement, the chief minister took the decision following drought-like conditions in several parts of the state caused by a shortage of rainfall.

The financial assistance will be provided under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY).

"Those farmers who have sown paddy, kodo-kutki (millet), arhar pulse in the ongoing kharif season and if their crops get destroyed due to lack of rainfall, they will be given an assistance of Rs 9,000 per acre on the basis of survey (for assessment of damage) under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY)," CM Baghel said.

Baghel directs officials to promote millet cultivation

Last month, the Chhatisgarh government had directed officials concerned to promote the production of millets in the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took the decision considering the rising demand for millet varieties such as kodo, kutki and ragi across the country and overseas. The chief minister had said that the collection, processing and value addition to millets can generate employment opportunities and good income for farmers, women's groups and the youth.

Baghel also asked officials to identify millet clusters in selected development blocks across the state and link women self-help groups to the cultivation process. The chief minister also asked officials concerned to include dishes prepared from millets in the menus of Gadhkaleva, restaurants started by the state government to promote Chhattisgarhi cuisines. Officials have also been instructed to ensure technical guidance to farmers, machinery on rent for millet cultivation and harvesting, supply of local and improved varieties of seeds and other necessary help through the Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

(With inputs from PTI)