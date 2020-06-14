Chhattisgarh: Four Forest Officials Suspended Over Elephant Deaths

Following the death of three elephants in Chhattisgarh earlier this week, four forest officials have been suspended by the state forest department including a sub-divisional forest officer (SDFO). According to the suspension order, the four officials have been found guilty of negligence after a detailed probe was carried out.

After the second death was reported on Wednesday, the Union Environment Ministry had directed the forest department of Chhattisgarh to take appropriate action in the deaths of the wild elephants.

The carcasses of the three female wild elephants were found in the jungles of Balrampur and Surajpur district between Tuesday and Thursday. All of the deceased jumbos were from the same herd and were wandering in the forests of Surguja.

Forest officials on Friday informed that the first death was reported on Tuesday in Ganeshpur forest and the animal had died due to cardiac issues. The second death was reported on Wednesday where the elephant died due to toxicity. The third elephant died due to infection, the forest officials claimed.

Elephant death in Kerala

In another shocking incident from Kerala, a pregnant elephant had died while standing in the River Velliyar. The elephant died in Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The incident showing an act of human cruelty took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

