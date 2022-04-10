Chhattisgarh: Gang-rape accused held after 14 years on the run

Jashpur, Apr 10 (PTI) A man accused in three gang-rape cases was held in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district after 14 years on the run, police said on Sunday.

Shiv Sirajit Ram was held after a tip off that he was brandishing a sharp-edged weapon in Purananagar area, Kotwali police station official LS Dhruve said.

"He is an accused in three gang-rape cases that took place in 2008. He was absconding since then. We have also slapped Arms Act provisions on him now," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)