Chhattisgarh Girl In Naxal-hit Area Aims For IAS, Seeks Education Support From Govt

In the heart-wrenching reality of Naxal-affected regions like Chhattisgarh, the absence of education has long been a harbinger of despair, leading many impressionable young minds astray, and casting a shadow over their futures. Even today, in these volatile areas, countless children find themselves ensnared in a bleak existence, devoid of educational opportunities. One such poignant story emanates from the Kanker district, specifically from the strife-ridden Nilegondi village in Dhar.

Meet Pila Bai, a young girl from the Naxal-affected depths of Dhar, who, like so many others, once harboured aspirations of joining the Naxalite ranks. In the absence of educational guidance, this perilous path seemed like the only option. However, a glimmer of hope entered her life in the form of a new teacher in her village, reshaping her destiny and instilling in her the audacious dream of becoming an IAS officer, driven by the fervent desire to transform her village for the better.

Recounting her remarkable journey, Pila Bai said, "I used to dream of becoming a Naxalite when teachers asked about my aspirations. But now, my ambition is to become a collector, an IAS officer, and bring development to my village. Unfortunately, my education is currently on hold due to financial constraints. I request the government to support me for further education."

Her teacher, Gaukaran Pradhan, laments the lack of ambition that plagues Nilegondi, owing to alarmingly low literacy rates. "Pila Bai attended our village's middle school, and when she expressed her desire to become a Naxalite, it raised alarm bells among the teachers. The dismal literacy rate has stifled ambition here, but her story shows that change is possible. The condition of our village is dire," he reflects somberly.

Each day, Gaukaran braved perilous river crossings, treacherous footpaths through dense jungles, and formidable hills just to reach school. His indomitable spirit did not waver, even in the face of adversity. In 2013, he was swept away by the ferocious currents while attempting to cross the river, yet he emerged resilient, ready to confront the challenges that lay ahead and teach children.

Ram Kumari, another young student from Nilegondi, shares a similar aspiration to break the cycle of deprivation. She now resides in the house of Gaukaran Pradhan, determined to pursue her education and ultimately become a collector. Her motivation is deeply rooted in the difficult life her family endures, grappling with a lack of basic amenities such as electricity, water, and roads. She yearns to ensure that no one else should endure the same hardships and vows to develop not just her village but the entire nation.

Nilegondi village itself paints a stark picture of neglect. It lacks proper roads, despite the presence of electric poles that stand as stark reminders of unfulfilled promises, according to an ANI report. Electricity remains a distant dream, and the scarcity of drinking water prevails. Not a single hand pump graces the village, leaving its residents with no choice but to grapple with daily hardships. Surrounded by hills and forests on all sides, the village is surrounded by hills and forests on all sides.

