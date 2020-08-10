Chhattisgarh Government Issues Forestland Right Certificates To People Of Urban Areas

In a first, Jagdalpur municipal corporation in Chhattisgarh has become the first in the country where people of an urban area are receiving the forest land right certificates. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel initiated the distribution of forestland right certificates by giving away the certificates to four beneficiaries of Jagdalpur via video conferencing on Sunday, on the occasion of the International Day of World's Indigenous Peoples.

1,777 applications for forestland right certificates

Nearly 1,777 applications have been received for forestland right certificates, which will be looked into according to the rules laid down in there Forest Rights Act. The Act has the provision of allotting forestland lease to the eligible forest dwellers in forestland of urban areas, but till date, this provision was not enacted, the chief minister said, adding that the enactment that is started in Chhattisgarh is in the public interest.

Jagdalpur is one of the few municipal corporations and jurisdiction areas which include forestlands.

On the request of MLA Chitrakote Rajman Benham, Baghel approved the sanction of six crore rupees and allotment of five acres of land to the Koya Kutma community, besides approving a community hall for Koya Kutma community and a museum for preserving the historical and archaeological heritage, art and culture of Bastar.

The Chief Minister issued cheques to 271 beneficiaries symbolically under the Shaheed Veer Narayan Swavalamban Yojana. He felicitated 140 meritorious tribal students with cheques worth Rs 5,100 and certificates for outstanding performance in Class 12 and 10 examinations.

