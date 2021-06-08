Chhattisgarh Government To Distribute Free Rice To BPL Families For 5 Months Amid COVID

On Tuesday, considering the escalation in the COVID pandemic crisis, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced free rice to all Below Poverty Line (BPL) families from June to November. Also, under the State Food Security scheme, other ration card holders can avail additional quantity of rice.

The announcement is expected to benefit approx. "2,51,46,000 beneficiaries of 67,90,987 ration cardholders" as per the Chief Minister's office. Since May, the state government has already begun the rice distribution to vulnerable families under Public Distribution System (PDS). The government said, "This decision would greatly benefit ration card holders of 'Antyoday', 'Annapoorna', 'Destitute', 'Priority', and 'Disable' categories. Moreover, all the beneficiaries of State Food Security Act would be provided rice in quantity equivalent of Prime Minister Poor Welfare Scheme (PMGKAY)".

Chhattisgarh CM's take on Centralised vaccine policy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his disbelief over PM Modi's announcement to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to states for inoculation of all adults from June 21 as a "delayed decision".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech addressed the Nation on Centre's decision to buy 75 percent of jabs from vaccine makers itself, including the 25 percent that had previously been decentralised to the states, and give it for free to state governments. Private players will get the remaining 25% vaccines which they will be able to sell at a max service charge of Rs 150.

Adding to the PM's decision, Bhupesh Baghel said, "The Chhattisgarh government had already made an announcement in the budget session of the state Assembly (held in February-March) to provide free vaccines against Coronavirus to every person of the state". He further informed that as of now 1.5 crore doses of vaccines have been ordered by the Chhattisgarh Health Department from manufacturers of Covaxin and Covishield and the payment of Rs 47.34 crore has been made for 14,18,700 doses (11,66,630 doses of Covishield and 2,52,70 doses of Covaxin).

Chattisgarh extends state lockdown

In early June, the Chhattisgarh government extended the lockdown, with some relaxation in restrictions in those districts where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is less than five percent. As per the decision, Raigarh, Janjgir, Surajpur districts shall allow smaller relaxations to lockdown, with shops which are allowed to open, to close by 6 pm till the next morning.

The state has reported 9.82 lakh total COVID cases with 9.48 lakh total recoveries and 13,243 deaths.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credit: Twitter/@bhupeshbaghel)