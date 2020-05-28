Chhattisgarh Govt Allows Shops To Open For 6 Days In A Week In Green & Yellow Zones

Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday allowed opening of shops on six days in a week across the state, except for those falling in red and containment zones marked on the basis of COVID-19 cases, officials said. Though Chhattisgarh has reported 361 cases, the virus has not claimed any life in the state.

State opens shops in green and yellow zones

"It was decided that shops will be allowed to open six days a week, and taking precautions, including physical distancing, will remain compulsory as before. Tehsildars have been authorised to give permission for organising wedding functions. The process of permission has been made simpler and easier. No relaxation will be provided in red zones and containment areas, a statement by the Chief Minister's office read.

Earlier this month, the government had ordered a complete lockdown on weekends to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, no relaxation has been provided to business activities in red zones and containment areas, he said.

As per the Centres guidelines, restrictions on the opening of malls, cinema halls, political meetings, and social events will continue, he said.

In the meeting, issues like generating employment opportunities for migrant laborers returning to the state and relief measures for various sections of the society hit by the lockdown were also discussed, he said.

The chief minister also discussed measures to restart maximum number of industries in the state, he said. After relaxations were granted during the lockdown, at least 1,371 factories resumed their operations in the state and nearly 1 lakh laborers returned to work there, he said.

Baghel asked officials to draft a list of skilled and semi-skilled labourers and provide it to local industrial units so that they can be accommodated in jobs there, he said.

