Chhattisgarh Govt Counters Centre's Report, Says State Records 0.95% COVID Vaccine Waste

Countering the report released by the central government on June 22, that stated that the rate of wastage of vaccine in Chattisgarh is 30 per cent, Health Minister TS Singh Deo said the rate of wastage of Coronavirus vaccine in the state is only 0.95 per cent.

Deo further informed that the state government aims to administer at least 1 lakh doses per day.

The Health Minister said, "Vaccine wastage is 0.95 per cent as opposed to 30 per cent wastage presented in reports. The way things are presented leads to a difference in vaccine percentage and then you have to justify it".

He further added, "Now we can expect to have better availability of vaccines. If we have all the stock to vaccinate the 18 plus age group, we would want to administer at least 1 lakh doses per day."

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had reported that about 30.2 per cent of vaccine doses in Chhattisgarh were wasted.

Deo further informed that the previous vaccination policy had led to a situation where despite the ample availability of vaccines, people were not vaccinated as the stock was abundant for the above 45 age group but not enough for 18-44.

He said, "Earlier, for the 18-44 age group, we had only enough stock to last three days, while for the 45 plus age group we had enough vaccines to last 348 days. The (previous) policy led to a situation where despite vaccine availability people were not vaccinated. But now, we are expecting more vaccines".

COVID situation in Chattisgarh

On June 21, Health Minister TS Singh Deo said that the number of tests for COVID in Chhatisgarh has reached 1 crore mark.

I would like to inform that the no. of tests for COVID in Chhatisgarh has reached the mark of One Crore.



In our war against Corona testing has proven to be one of our biggest weapon.The increased rate of testing in state has helped us to identify & treat maximum no. of patients. pic.twitter.com/iRRLFzbBLC — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) June 21, 2021

On June 1, Chhattisgarh had extended the state-wide lockdown with some relaxations offered in districts where the COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) is less than 5%. The government has not specified the date when the lockdown will end.

To date, Chattisgarh has reported a total of 9.91 lakh active COVID cases with 9.68 lakh recoveries and 13,387 deaths. The state has administered 64,81,160 COVID vaccine doses across 2,032 vaccination sites.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI/PTI)