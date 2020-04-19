Chhattisgarh Govt Distributes Food To 24 Lakh Anganwadi Beneficiaries Amid Covid Lockdown

Chhattisgarh Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Anila Bhendiya on Sunday stated that the state government had served meals to 24 lakh beneficiaries at their doorstep via more than 50,000 Anganwadi centres amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

During a video conference, she said, "As all Anganwadi and mini-Anganwadi centres have been closed from March 13 to prevent and control the infection of Coronavirus, about 24,38,000 beneficiaries of 51,455 Anganwadi centres were distributed door-to-door nutritious food by the Anganwadi workers."

"The take-home ration distribution till March has been completed and the next slot for April is being distributed to the beneficiaries," she added, adding, "Under the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan, about 3,34,630 beneficiaries have been distributed dry ration in place of cooked food."

Food supply steps

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel recently launched a site, 'Cghaat' developed by the state. Grocery vendors interested in providing services through this portal can register online and start providing home delivery against online orders placed as soon as they receive Collector's permission. This service is available free of charge to vendors.

Customers interested in purchasing from the portal can also register free of charge and choose the vendor of their choice. Apart from fruits and vegetables, other essential items such as milk, groceries, forest-produce, etc would also be delivered soon through the portal. The service has first been made available in Raipur city, but will soon be extended to other big cities in the state. The portal will come in to help people in maintaining physical distancing and will reduce the crowding at the shops.

