Chhattisgarh Govt Extends COVID-19 Induced Lockdown With Some Relaxation In Curbs

The Chhattisgarh Government on Monday extended the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 31, and said that it will continue with some relaxation in restrictions in those districts where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is less than five per cent.

Here are some of the restrictions in the state which shall continue

Districts with a positivity rate above 5 per cent, mainly Raigarh, Janjgir, Surajpur, shall continue with restrictions on shops. As per the order, these districts shall allow smaller relaxations to lockdown, with shops which are allowed to open, to close by 6 pm till next morning.

All registry offices shall be permitted to remain open throughout normal working hours.

All other districts with less than 5 per cent positivity rate shall open all shops and establishments, except cinema halls and theatres, swimming pools, water parks, theme parks, group gathering places like Jungle safari, Telibandha lakeside, etc and Chowpatty-type locations.

All shops and markets can open in the morning at their own scheduled times but shall close at 6.00 pm which implies that they shall remain closed from 6 pm till next morning.

Hotels and Restaurants, clubs, bars have been permitted to open till 10 pm. Outside dining has been allowed with 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Meanwhile, Governments of Bihar and Uttarakhand on Monday also extended COVID-induced lockdown or curfew though there will be some relaxation in curbs.

COVID In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 9,71,463 on Monday with the addition of 2,163 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 13,048 after 32 more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said. The number of recoveries reached 9,22,674 after 1,013 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 4,638 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 35,741, the official informed.

