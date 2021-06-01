Chhattisgarh Govt Extends COVID-19 Induced Lockdown With Some Relaxation In Curbs

Quick links:
Credits: PTI/ANI
The Chhattisgarh Government on Monday extended the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 31, and said that it will continue with some relaxation in restrictions in those districts where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is less than five per cent.
#CGFightsCorona— CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) May 31, 2021
कोरोना हारेगा- छत्तीसगढ़ जीतेगा pic.twitter.com/KjGFK5lnMR
Meanwhile, Governments of Bihar and Uttarakhand on Monday also extended COVID-induced lockdown or curfew though there will be some relaxation in curbs.
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 9,71,463 on Monday with the addition of 2,163 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 13,048 after 32 more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said. The number of recoveries reached 9,22,674 after 1,013 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 4,638 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 35,741, the official informed.
(With Agency Inputs)