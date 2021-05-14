Chhattisgarh Govt Halts Major Construction Projects During COVID Amid Central Vista Debate

In a major move on Thursday, the Chhattisgarh government stopped all major construction projects in the state amid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be applicable to the ongoing constriction of the new Raj Bhawan, Assembly House, CM House, bungalows for ministers and senior officials and New Circuit House in New Raipur. The foundation laying ceremony of these projects was performed on November 25, 2019.

Moreover, the tenders issued for the construction of the new Assembly building costing Rs.245 crore have been cancelled. Earlier, the state government has instructed all departments to exercise austerity in the financial year 2021-22. This development comes in the wake of BJP questioning Congress for its hypocrisy in demanding a halt on the Central Vista Project while continuing the construction of major projects in states ruled by the party.

🙏 हमारे नागरिक-हमारी प्राथमिकता



कोरोना काल से पहले प्रदेश में नए विधानसभा भवन, राजभवन, मुख्यमंत्री निवास, मंत्रीगणों व वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के आवास, नये सर्किट हाउस इत्यादि के निर्माण कार्य का शिलान्यास किया गया था।



आज संकट के समय में इन सभी निर्माण कार्य पर रोक लगाई जाती है। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 13, 2021

Opposition to the Central Vista Project

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building and the Vice President enclave.

The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs.20,000 crore. On January 5, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority.

Incidentally, the Bhupesh Baghel-led government's decision comes a day after 12 political parties penned a joint letter to PM Modi urging him to stop the Central Vista construction. Instead, they called for the allocated money to be diverted for procuring oxygen and vaccines instead. They made a number of other demands including central procurement of vaccines, invocation of compulsory licensing, free distribution of foodgrains to the needy and repeal of farm laws. At present, the Delhi HC and the Supreme Court are hearing pleas seeking a temporary stay on the Central Vista Project construction.