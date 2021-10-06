Tensions escalated in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha town as major violence erupted on Tuesday evening following a clash between two communities over the removal of religious flags thoroughfare. According to the on-ground visuals, the state police had to use a lathi charge to disperse the crowd as a riot-like situation broke out and a curfew was imposed in Kabirdham district which is just 126 km from state capital Raipur. According to PRO Kawardha, 70 people have been identified while 59 are arrested for spreading nuisance & sabotage in Kawardha following a sit-in organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad yesterday. Three police officers also sustained minor injuries as stones were pelted at them.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

In the video footage that surfaced on social media, the crowd could be seen ransacking vehicles and clashing with the police. Internet services have also been suspended in the area. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who is currently needed in the state has not issued any statement and he is currently staging a protest at Lucknow airport as he was stopped from leaving. Republic Media Network has also learned that Chhattisgarh's opposition leader Dharamlal Kaushik will soon reach the disputed area to take the stock of the situation.

What happened in Chhattisgarh?

According to the police, a tense situation was witnessed on Sunday evening when people from two communities brawled over the removal of religious flags from the Lohara Chowk area. Restrictions under section 144 were imposed the same day to calm tempers on both sides, however, the condition could not be brought under control. BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised CM Bhupesh Baghel for being in Uttar Pradesh amid 'communal violence in his state'.

CM Baghel is scheduled to reach Delhi, however, till now there has been no confirmation of him returning to Chhattisgarh.

The officials informed that no permission was given by the administration for the rally which was taken out two days after a clash broke out. “No civilian was injured, while some policemen sustained minor injuries," the police official added. Miscreants also tried to enter some houses but they were prevented by police personnel who were deployed in large numbers in view of the prohibitory orders imposed in the town, the officer said.