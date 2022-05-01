Chhattisgarh govt launches scheme for doorstep delivery of 100 public services

Raipur, May 1 (PTI) Residents of 14 municipal corporations in Chhattisgarh can now avail around 100 public services, including delivery of birth, caste, income and marriage certificates, at their doorstep under a new scheme launched by the state government.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched the scheme, titled 'Mukhyamantri Mitaan Yojna' (Mitaan stands for friend), which will be implemented as a pilot project in 14 civic bodies, including the state capital Raipur and cities like Durg, Bilaspur and Rajnandgaon, a government official said.

People will have easy access to around 100 services, like obtaining birth, marriage, caste, domicile, income and death certificates, through this scheme, he said.

“Normally, citizens have to make multiple rounds to blocks, municipal corporations, tehsils, government offices, and other departments concerned. With the Mitaan scheme, the state government aims to bring a paradigm shift in the way citizens get required government services and the issuance of certificates," State Urban Development Agency's Chief Executive Officer Saumil Ranjan Chaubey said.

It will make the public service delivery system equally accessible to all citizens in a time-bound manner with enhanced accountability, transparency, responsiveness and inclusiveness, he said.

Under the scheme, the required documents of citizens will be collected from their home through a nominated individual 'Mitaan', who will scan the certificates and get the processes rolling for the issuance of certificates/services, the official said.

People can contact the 'Mitaan' on toll free number --14545 -- for the service, he informed.

Once the department concerned issues a certificate, it will be delivered at the citizen's doorstep by the 'Mitaan' in a sealed envelope, he said.

The scheme will gradually be expanded to other urban local bodies, he added. PTI TKP GK GK

