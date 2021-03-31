Chhattisgarh Govt Makes 'Indian Constitution' Mandatory For Schools From Next Session

Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh has decided to introduce the Indian Consitution in the curriculum of educational institutions. It will be mandatory for the government school students to read about the Preamble, and the books will be available from the upcoming academic session. For the students of primary, middle and high school levels, the Chhattisgarh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has drafted separate books on the Constitution.

This book will cover the ideals behind the Preamble that forms the core values and the basic principles of the Indian Constitution. In order to simplify it for the students, the book also consists of themes and pictorial means.

According to the state government, youth should be motivated and well-informed about the Constitution, its history and the basic structure. This will help students to generate a better understanding of the Indian Consitution and the feeling of true nationalism. This plan has also been welcomed by scholars and academic experts.

For the primary schools, the book will be titled ‘Bharat Ka Samvidhan’ and for the middle & high schools it will be titled ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’. The book printed by the state-owned Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation and it will be distributed free in all existing government schools and to the students.

Schools & Colleges to Remain Closed: Chhattisgarh Govt

Meanwhile, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government has ordered to shut down schools, colleges and anganwadis in the State with immediate effect. The order came right after a cabinet meeting held in Raipur, in which the alarming COVID-19 situation was discussed in detail. On March 21, the State Agriculture Minister expressed concern and informed that besides the implementation of the already existing guidelines.

COVID-19 Cases in Chhattisgarh

According to the Chattisgarh Health Department report, in the last 24 hours, 3,108 new corona-positive patients were identified and 987 patients were discharged after recovering. The total number of active patients is 22,057 and discharged patients after recovery in the state is 3,18,436.

85% of the new COVID-19 cases are reported from 8 states, Chhattisgarh being one of them. The other 7 states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

#Unite2FightCorona



Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, TN, Gujarat, Punjab and MP report high Daily New Cases; account for 84.73% of the new cases registered in the last 24 hours (53,480).https://t.co/UljSL4iwfN pic.twitter.com/G0VZgY9BN4 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 31, 2021

COVID-19 cases in India

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reports 53,480 new COVID-19 cases, 41,280 discharges, and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 1,21,49,33

Total recoveries: 1,14,34,301

Active cases: 5,52,566

Death toll: 1,62,468

Total vaccination: 6,30,54,353

(Image Credits: ANI/RepresentativeImage)