The Chhattisgarh government has made a massive reshuffle in the police department of Pathalgaon following the recent Jashpur hit and run accident case. According to sources, over 49 head constables have been transferred after the incident took place on the Dussehra festival. During the accident, no police personnel were present at the site.

The move by the Chhattisgarh government is being seen as an admission of a mistake on their part. In addition, it also comes at a time when Chhattisgarh's government is engaged in a scuffle between its two stalwart leaders. The state government had also announced a compensation and gave a job assurance for the deceased's family. However, the state government had not announced anything for the injured.

Jashpur Road Rage: CM Bhupesh Baghel blames drugs coming from Odisha & MP

Amid the opposition's outcry over the Jashpur road rage incident, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday, October 16, blamed the drugs entering the state from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. Baghel said that the vehicle which rammed into a crowd in Jashpur was registered in Madhya Pradesh. He further claimed that the accused were ganja smugglers and urged Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan and his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to act on drugs.

"The vehicle (that rammed into to crowd in Jaspur) is registered in MP & the ganja smugglers (arrested in the case) are from that state. It has been seen that ganja is coming from Odisha. Govts of Madhya Pradesh & Odisha should take action," said Baghel

Jashpur road accident

In a tragic incident on Friday, October 15, at least 20 people were mowed down by a speeding car that allegedly carried a huge quantity of ganja. The horrific video shows the car deliberately running over an unsuspecting group gathered for Durga idol immersion on Raigad Road in Pathalgaon. The incident left at least one person dead and a dozen other injured. The car was later set on fire by the enraged people and two people were arrested by the Jashpur Nagar police.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel informed that Assistant sub-inspector KK Sahu had been suspended by the government while the criminals were arrested. Meanwhile, SP Jashpur Vijay Agarwal claimed that one of the two accused persons arrested in the case has died. The accused were charged with murder and culpable homicide and were being interrogated by the police.