Chhattisgarh Govt Orders Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Amid Rise In COVID Cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government has ordered to shut down schools, colleges and anganwadis in the State with immediate effect. The order came right after a cabinet meeting held today in Raipur, in which the alarming COVID-19 situation was discussed in detail.

The State Agriculture Minister while addressing the press expressed concern over the situation and informed that besides the implementation of the already existing guidelines, the Chief Secretary has been instructed to hold a meeting with Collectors and issue detailed guidelines in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases and Holi festival.

Night curfew in eight cities in Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh is not alone, earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan also resorted to the implementation of stricter rules to curb the spread, and stop the predicted second wave of the virus. As per the information communicated by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in eight cities - Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada and Kushalgarh, night curfew has been imposed from March 22. As per the night curfew protocols, there will be a restriction on general movement between 11 pm to 5 am.

The State has also made it mandatory for travellers to show a negative COVID-19 test report from March 25. As per the notification, passengers travelling to the State should undergo an RT-PCR test within 72 hours, and show the report on arrival, only after which they would be allowed in the State.

à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤‚à¤•à¥à¤°à¤®à¤£ à¤•à¥€ à¤¦à¥‚à¤¸à¤°à¥€ à¤²à¤¹à¤° à¤•à¥€ à¤†à¤¶à¤‚à¤•à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‡à¤–à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¤µà¤‚ à¤†à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¿à¤•à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¥à¤šà¤¾à¤°à¥‚ à¤°à¤–à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤œà¤¨à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤• à¤•à¤¦à¤® à¤‰à¤ à¤¾à¤¯à¥‡ à¤œà¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤



à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¥à¤¯ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤¨à¤—à¤°à¥€à¤¯ à¤¨à¤¿à¤•à¤¾à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ 22 à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤š à¤¸à¥‡ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ 10 à¤¬à¤œà¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¬à¤¾à¤œà¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤‚à¤¦ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚à¤—à¥‡à¥¤ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 21, 2021

COVID-19 tally

India recorded 43,846 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, swelling up the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130. With 197 fatalities reported, the death toll in the country rose 1,59,755, the highest in the last 97 days. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.38 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.