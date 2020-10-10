Over 39.57 Lakh Online Classes Conducted Amid COVID-19 Pandemic In Chhattisgarh

With schools being shut for eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chhattisgarh's academic program "Padhai Tuhar Duar" has successfully completed over 39.57 lakh online classes. According to an official release, "Padhai Tuhar Duar" is an educational web portal which was started by the government in the early days of the lockdown so that the students can continue to receive education amid the pandemic. Apart from the online classes, offline classes are also being conducted in remote and forested areas of the state which lack internet connectivity.

The official release read, "Online classes are being initiated by the medium of Information technology in areas of the state with stable internet infrastructure, whereas offline classes are being conducted in the remote and forested areas of the state, which lack internet connectivity. Even the NITI Aayog has appreciated the efforts of the state for continuing education via both the mediums."

Chhattisgarh: 'Over 39.57L online classes conducted amid COVID-19'

Chhattisgarh's "Padhai Tuhar Duar" initiative has received a lot of appreciation from different parts of India. So far, 39.57 lakh online classes have been conducted by 1.43 lakh teachers which are attended by 3.77 lakh students across the State. This exemplary program to ensure education for all in the state was launched by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on April 7. Under this program, the school students are taught on the website CGschool.in. On this platform, the students can also access interactive video lessons that are prepared in simple and user-friendly language by the teachers.

Offline classes are also being conducted simultaneously for children living in the remote and forested regions of Chhattisgarh. As per the official release, around 23,643 teachers have been appointed who teach 7,48,266 students at 35,982 centres. Apart from this, 2,343 teachers are also helping students by running loudspeaker schools as well. With the medium 'Bulatu Ke Bol' 1,608 teachers in the remote areas are also helping students study by giving audio lessons via BlueTooth connectivity in simple keypad phones to almost 27,433 parents who cannot afford or have access to the smartphones.

"Till now, 60,327 audio lessons have been transferred via Bluetooth through 4,677 weekly haat-markets. This has immensely helped the parents in supporting their children's education. A total of 1.12 lakh teachers working voluntarily with immense dedication under adverse conditions like these have been awarded certificates by the Department of School Education," added the official release.

(With agency inputs)