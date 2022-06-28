Chhattisgarh Govt Reshuffles 37 IAS Officers, Including 19 District Collectors

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders to 37 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including 19 district collectors.

As per the order issued by Dr. Kamalpreet Singh, secretary of the state's General Administration Department (GAD), the 19 districts that will get new collectors are Raipur, Korba, Bilaspur, Kabirdham, Kanker, Durg, Bemetara, Dantewada, Surguja, Janjgir-Champa, Balod, Bastar, Kondagaon, Rajnandgaon, Mungeli, Sukma, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Raigarh and Balodabazar-Bhatapara.

"As per the order, 2009 batch IAS officer Priyanka Shukla, who was posted as Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department and state Mission Director, National Health Mission, has been appointed as Kanker collector, while Raipur collector Saurabh Kumar has been made Bilaspur collector and Durg collector Bhure Sarveshwar Narendra will replace him as Raipur collector," an official said.

He said Kondagaon collector Pushpendra Meena will be the new Durg collector, and Meena has been replaced in Kondagaon by Dantewada collector Dipak Soni.

"Sukma collector Vineet Nandanwar will take over as Dantewada collector. Kanker collector Chandan Kumar has been shifted to Bastar as collector. Incumbent Bastar collector Rajat Bansal will be the new Balodabazar-Bhatapara collector," he added.

As per the order, Bilaspur collector Saransh Mittar has been appointed as managing director of Chhattisgarh Road Infrastructure Development Corporation while Surguja collector Sanjeev Jha will be the new Korba collector.

"Korba collector Ranu Sahu has been shifted as Raigarh collector. The 2008 batch IAS official Bhim Singh, who was posted as Raigarh collector, has been made Chief Executive Officer of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Development Authority and also given additional charge as Commissioner, Commercial taxes," the official informed.

