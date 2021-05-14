Chhattisgarh Govt To Pay For Education Of Children Orphaned Due To COVID-19, CM Announces

Chhattisgarh Government has decided to take the responsibility of educating children who have lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also tweeted that his government will also try to shape the future of those children. The decision has been implemented under Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Scheme.

With this decision, the Government has also taken steps to enhance the education of such students by providing a scholarship of Rs 500 per month.

इसके अंतर्गत:

➡️ पहली से आठवीं तक के ऐसे बच्चों को 500 रुपये प्रतिमाह छात्रवृत्ति



➡️ 9 वीं से 12 वीं तक के बच्चों को 1000 रुपये प्रतिमाह की छात्रवृत्ति भी राज्य सरकार द्वारा दी जाएगी



2/N — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 13, 2021

CM Baghel further wrote that these children will also be eligible for this scholarship while studying in any government or private school.

"It has also been decided by the state government that if these children apply for admission to Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools started in the state, then they will be given admission on priority and no fee will be charged from them," tweeted Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Moreover, the state government has also announced that if children whose main earning member of the family has died because of Coronavirus then the education of such children will also be prepared by the state government. Several reports have come out in the second wave of COVID-19 where children have lost both their parents due to the virus. Recently, NCPCR had written to states and UTs over negligence towards orphan children during the time of crisis.

NCPCR action on for children

The letter was written as there were reports of many NGOs advertising about the children who have become orphans after losing both their parents to COVID-19. At the beginning of May, the commission had also set up helpline number-1098 for any complaints regarding abandoned orphans.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Government had decided to set up a task force to monitor children orphaned by COVID-19. The actions from states come at a time when the fatality rate of India is increasing. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected several homes in the country and children have suffered after losing both their parents. This move by the Chattisgarh government will help these children in building their future in this time of crisis.

(Inputs from ANI)