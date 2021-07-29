Chhattisgarh Govt To Provide Rs 6,000 Per Year To Landless Agricultural Families, Says CM

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to provide Rs 6,000 per year to landless agriculture labourer families of rural areas in a major move. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the aid will be given under 'Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojna'.

The CM announced this development during a discussion in the state Assembly on the supplementary budget. The scheme will be implemented from FY22 and a provision of Rs 200 crore has been included in the Rs 2,485.59 crores supplementary budget for this scheme. Noting that Chhattisgarh is a state of farmers, Bagel said that his government has the resolve to bring "Nyay" to them.

Attacking the Central Government over sub-par procurement of rice from Chhattisgarh, Baghel said, "Centre had given consent to take 60 lakhs metric tons rice, but only 24 lakhs metric tons rice has been taken from the state. We had to auction the remaining stock at a loss," reported ANI.

The Chief Minister highlighted that schemes such as Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojna and Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna benefited lakhs of people. Baghel also specified the success of loan waivers, Minimum Support Price (MSP), irrigation tax waivers and procurement of forest produce to help tribal and forest-dependent people.

Taking pride over the Chhattisgarh model of development, Baghel said, "Our Chhattisgarhi model has brought a new ray of hope not only for the residents of Chhattisgarh but also for people in other parts of the country living in conditions similar to ours."

He said that every initiative of his government such as malaria-free Bastar, procurement of agricultural produce and forest produce, MNREGA, campaign for malnutrition eradication, state government's schemes such as Narva, Garva, Ghurva, Bari or Godhan Nyay Yojna has brought a positive change.

Rs 957 crores included to expand healthcare facilities, prevent third COVID-19 wave, says Baghel

Additional provision of Rs 957 crores for expansion of healthcare facilities and prevention of third-wave of Covid-19 is also included in the budget. "Lack of certain facilities posed tough challenges before us during the first and the second wave of COVID-19, hence our government aims to ensure availability of better health facilities in the entire state. This is the reason why our government has made a provision of Rs 957 crores in this supplementary budget for the Department of Health and Medical Education," Baghel said.

Provision of Rs 695 crore for labourers and Rs 520.80 crore for forest dwellers is included as well. Other things addressing in the budget include school education, road construction, employment and tackling crime.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI/PTI)