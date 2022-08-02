Chhattisgarh Govt To Rename Three Villages Holding Historical And Spiritual Significance

In an attempt to honour the sentiments of the local people and pay respects to great personalities and spiritual figures, the Chhattisgarh government has taken a key decision to rename three villages across the state's two districts that hold historical and spiritual significance, reported PTI citing a government official on Monday.

As per the report by PTI, the decision to change the names of villages across the two districts namely Raipur and Balodabazar-Bhatapara was taken by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in a meeting on Monday during which he noted that the move will take a significant step towards honouring the sentiments of the local people. According to the CM's order, villages including Chandkhuri village in Raipur district and Giroudpuri and Sonakhan in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district will be renamed, said the official from the state public relations department. A gazette notification will be soon issued in the regard to changing their names.

These places will be renamed after great personalities and spiritual figures for whom they are famous, he added. Notably, the renaming of these villages had been a long-standing demand of public representatives and local people.

Significance of the villages

Speaking about Chandkhuri, it is considered the birthplace of Lord Ram’s mother Kaushalya and thus it will be now rechristened as Mata Kaushalya Dham Chandkhuri. The Congress government through its ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman’ tourism circuit project has already renovated and beautified the temple of Mata Kaushalya located in the middle of a pond in Chandkhuri, the official added.

According to mythology, Ram Van Gaman Path is the route which was taken by Lord Ram on his way to the 14-year exile, and it is also believed that he had spent most of his time during his exile in Chhattisgarh.

The next village, Giroudpuri, the popular pilgrimage site of Satnam Panth, will be renamed Baba Guru Ghasidas Dham Giroudpuri. It is the birthplace of Satnam saint and social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas.

Lastly, Sonakhan will be renamed Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Dham Sonakhan after a freedom fighter known for his significant contribution to the 1857 rebellion. The place is known for the valour of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, the first martyr of Chhattisgarh in the 1857 rebellion.

Singh was hanged by the British government on December 10, 1857, at Jaistambh Chowk in Raipur.

