Chhattisgarh Govt To Resume COVID-19 Vaccination For 18-44 Age Group As Per HC's Criteria

In a big move, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to resume the COVUD-19 vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 after the High Court's order. This comes a day after the bench of Chief Justice PR Ramachandra Menon and Justice PP Sahu asked the state government to carry out the vaccination in the ratio of 1:3 to each specified class. Thus, the inoculation for this age group will be done in a manner that Above Poverty Line, Below Poverty Line and Antyodaya cardholders constitute 33 per cent of the total vaccinated population. This mechanism will stay in place until the state's vaccination policy is finalised.

HC questions vaccination policy

Earlier on May 5, the Chhattisgarh government postponed the COVID-19 vaccination of those aged between 18 and 44. Its decision to inoculate Antyodaya cardholders first followed by those below the poverty line and then those above had been challenged by many petitioners including Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) head Amit Jogi. The petitions argued that the state government’s sub-classification is beyond the constitutional mandate and is patently in violation of the law of equality.

Questioning the legality of the state government's plan to tinker with the Centre's vaccination policy, Chhattisgarh HC asked the former to reconsider its stance on prioritising certain socio-economic groups. Maintaining that limited supply of vaccines cannot be a reason to deprive people of their right to access healthcare, it directed the Bhupesh Baghel-led government to take a decision after taking into account aspects such as vulnerability and number of eligible persons in the 18-44 group. In a letter addressed to the District Collectors, the state Health Department informed them it cannot go ahead with the current policy as it will be perceived as "contempt of court".

It is pertinent to note that Chhattisgarh has already announced that all persons above 18 years will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost. At present, there are 1,31,041 active novel coronavirus cases in the state while 6,88,918 patients have been discharged and 10,158 deaths have been reported. A total of 49,50,084 persons have been inoculated in the state till now, 8,65,598 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.