Chhattisgarh Govt Urges Centre To Include Journalists In COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

In light of the massive increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Chhattisgarh government has written to the Centre. Chhattisgarh Health Minister Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo has urged in the letter to include journalists in the nation-wide vaccination drive. 84.61 per cent of the new cases are reported from 8 states-- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

"The Chhattisgarh government has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to include journalists in the COVID-19 vaccination drive," he told ANI. READ | Official suspended for administering COVID-19 vaccine to Karnataka minister at home

He also informed that on Thursday the state recorded the highest ever recorded cases-- as many as 4,617 new cases were reported. He further said that the state was making efforts to maintain the target of vaccinating over 2 lakh people daily.

Health Minister also tweeted, "Chhattisgarh Population: 2.94 Crore, People received total vaccine: 25,44,913. Among the top ten states, the health care workers vaccinated- total vaccine: 4,80,345. Among top ten states in immunization of 45+ co-morbid and 60+ citizens - total vaccine: 17,03,777".

COVID Cases in Chattisgarh

As per Chhattisgarh government reports: 4,174 fresh COVID19 cases, 52 recoveries and 33 deaths; Case tally at 3,57,978

Chhattisgarh reports 4,174 fresh COVID19 cases, 52 recoveries and 33 deaths; Case tally at 3,57,978: State Government pic.twitter.com/TPVDPLZ1cs — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

Deo took to Twitter and informed that, on April 2, the state government administered 3,36,012 vaccines in one day. A comprehensive achievement by the Chhattisgarh health ministry reflecting the commitment of the Congress govt to vaccinate and protect our people at a quicker pace.

On 2nd April, 2021 we administered 3,36,012 vaccines in one day. A comprehensive achievement by @HealthCgGov reflecting the commitment of Congress govt of Chhattisgarh to vaccinate and protect our people at a quicker pace. pic.twitter.com/PnyNkTtguG — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) April 3, 2021

COVID cases in India

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reports 89,129 new COVID-19 cases, 44,202 discharges, and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 1,23,92,260

Total recoveries: 1,15,69,241

Active cases: 6,58,909

Death toll: 1,64,110

Total vaccination: 7,30,54,295.

(Image Credits: PTI/Pixabay/Representataiveimage)