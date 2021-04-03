Chhattisgarh Govt Urges Centre To Include Journalists In COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Quick links:
In light of the massive increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Chhattisgarh government has written to the Centre. Chhattisgarh Health Minister Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo has urged in the letter to include journalists in the nation-wide vaccination drive. 84.61 per cent of the new cases are reported from 8 states-- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
"The Chhattisgarh government has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to include journalists in the COVID-19 vaccination drive," he told ANI.
He also informed that on Thursday the state recorded the highest ever recorded cases-- as many as 4,617 new cases were reported. He further said that the state was making efforts to maintain the target of vaccinating over 2 lakh people daily.
"Eight cases of N440K COVID-19 strain found in the state till now. Yesterday, the state reported 4,617 new cases, the highest till now. Around 3,000 Intensive Care Units and oxygen beds are available in private and government hospitals," he said.
Health Minister also tweeted, "Chhattisgarh Population: 2.94 Crore, People received total vaccine: 25,44,913. Among the top ten states, the health care workers vaccinated- total vaccine: 4,80,345. Among top ten states in immunization of 45+ co-morbid and 60+ citizens - total vaccine: 17,03,777".
As per Chhattisgarh government reports: 4,174 fresh COVID19 cases, 52 recoveries and 33 deaths; Case tally at 3,57,978
Chhattisgarh reports 4,174 fresh COVID19 cases, 52 recoveries and 33 deaths; Case tally at 3,57,978: State Government pic.twitter.com/TPVDPLZ1cs— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021
Deo took to Twitter and informed that, on April 2, the state government administered 3,36,012 vaccines in one day. A comprehensive achievement by the Chhattisgarh health ministry reflecting the commitment of the Congress govt to vaccinate and protect our people at a quicker pace.
On 2nd April, 2021 we administered 3,36,012 vaccines in one day. A comprehensive achievement by @HealthCgGov reflecting the commitment of Congress govt of Chhattisgarh to vaccinate and protect our people at a quicker pace. pic.twitter.com/PnyNkTtguG— TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) April 3, 2021
As per the Union Health Ministry, India reports 89,129 new COVID-19 cases, 44,202 discharges, and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours.
(Image Credits: PTI/Pixabay/Representataiveimage)