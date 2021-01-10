Chhattisgarh Health Minister Says COVAXIN Covid Vaccine Shouldn't Be Allowed In The State

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Saturday said the use of COVID-19 vaccine `Covaxin' must not be allowed in the state as its third-stage clinical trial data has not been published yet. He was not "confident" about asking people to take this vaccine. Even as the third phase trial of Covaxin is under process, the vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). 'Its use should be avoided until its complete results are out,' the minister said, and when asked whether it would be administered to people in Chhattisgarh, Deo added, "In my opinion, it should not be allowed in the state. As of now, I am not confident of asking people to accept this vaccine."

'I am not confident of asking people to accept this vaccine'

"On January 3, our experts and the government had kept fact this infront of us that Covaxin's phase 3 trial is not completed. Around 28,000 samples were yet to be collected and could only collect 23,000 as of now. They guessed the safety of the trial only from phase 1 and 2 trials and said that its immunogenicity has been proven, therefore this has been proved from emergency use. Therefore, the use of the words 'emergency use' gets a little confusing here. That is why it is my opinion that untill the final results of the vaccine are out, it should be stopped from usage. I am not confident of asking people to accept this vaccine," said the Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo.

Earlier, pharma major Bharat Biotech had rejected criticism over the grant of emergency use authorisation by India's drug regulator to its COVID-19 vaccine, asserting it has a track record of producing safe and efficacious vaccines and has been transparent with all data.

As industry experts and some opposition leaders expressed concern over the absence of Phase 3 trial data on Covaxin, Dr Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, said it has done "200% honest clinical trials" and yet it was receiving "backlash". He said sufficient data has already been revealed and is available online for people to access. He suggested that the vaccine was being targeted as it was a product of an Indian company.

