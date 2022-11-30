Chhattisgarh: His Father Allegedly Beaten Up By Cop, Man Jumps Before Moving Train; Dies

A 23-year-old man killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday.

Sources said the man took the extreme step after he spotted a constable beating his father at a police station in the Bilaspur district.

Harish Chandra Gendle committed suicide on Monday by jumping in front of a moving train near Belha railway station, said a police officer.

He was a resident of Bhainsbod village.

"Gendle's motorcycle hit the bicycle of a school girl on Monday leading to a quarrel, following which she lodged a complaint with the police," the officer said.

According to local police sources, police visited the house of the Gendle family on the complaint of the girl and took Harish's father to the Belha police station.

Gendle too rushed to the police station where he spotted a police constable thrashing his father, they said.

On the spur of the moment, Gendle rushed to the railway station and jumped before a train, an incident which triggered protests outside the police station on Tuesday demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the constable.

"In the backdrop of protests and preliminary investigation, Bilaspur SSP suspended the constable for negligence," the officer said.

He refused to speak on a link between the alleged thrashing of the father of Gendle and the latter's suicide.