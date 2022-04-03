Chhattisgarh Home Min TS Deo 'won't Quit Congress'; Addresses Rumours On AAP's Offer

Amid speculations about AAP's (Aam Aadmi Party) intentions to expand pan-India, Chattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo was asked if he was planning to quit Congress and associate with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has reached out to him. Putting rumours in their place, the titular Maharaja of Surguja said that contacting fellow politicians, and leaders of other political parties is a part and parcel of politics but he is not seeking to tender his resignation to Sonia Gandhi.

"I have not met Arvind Kejriwal but it is true that in politics there are people who contact each other. So it is not like no one has contacted me," Deo hinted at proposals from non-Congress leaders.

"But we are with Congress for the last five generations. I cannot think beyond Congress and will continue to remain in the party," the Chhattisgarh Health Minister said while adding that he has immense respect for Sonia Gandhi and affection towards scion Rahul Gandhi.

TS Singh Deo posters removed ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit

In February 2022, Rahul Gandhi visited the capital city of Raipur to lay the foundation stone of the Amar Jawan Jyoti and Raipur was decked up with massive posters welcoming the Wayanad MP. However, what went unnoticed, was the poster row that again raked up the long-standing scuffle between the two stalwarts - Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo.

The posters that were put up by the workers of the state Health Minister, TS Singh Deo with his picture coupled with Rahul Gandhi, were taken down on the day of Rahul's visit to the state. And the only posters that were allowed to grace the streets of the capital, were the ones that had Bhupesh Baghel on them warmly welcoming the Congress's top leader. It certainly brought out the internal fight out in the open yet again.

Leadership row between CM Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo

Congress has recorded the leadership row between CM Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo over the 50-50 formula. The heat of the tussle was also felt in Raipur as the MLAs of their respective factions camped in Delhi for close to a month to have a show of strength before the top Congress brass.

Following hints on Congress infighting, the Chhattisgarh BJP unit opined that such an unfortunate incident put the governance on the back burner and was very serious in nature. BJP spokesperson Gori Shankar had said, "The attitude of Bhupesh Baghel's Congress workers towards the health minister and his supporters is highly uncalled for."