Chhattisgarh Implements Five-day Work Week For Govt Employees In Bid To Improve Efficiency

In a bid to increase the efficiency and productivity of the employees, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has implemented a 5-day week policy for state government employees from February 2, Wednesday. Announcing the same, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter and said that all a 5-day working system has been implemented in all the government offices of Chhattisgarh, while Saturdays will remain as holidays.

आज से छत्तीसगढ़ के सभी सरकारी दफ्तरों में 5 Working Days प्रणाली लागू कर दी गयी है।



अब सभी शनिवार को अवकाश रहेगा। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 2, 2022

This came after CM Bhupesh Baghel during his Republic Day speech last month announced about five working days policy for state government employees. Concerning the same, a notification issued by the General Administration Department has also allotted the working hours for the days starting from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM for the officers of the secretariat, head of the department, and all field offices. Apart from that, lunch break time remains unchanged for the employees.

Meanwhile, the state government employees were earlier provided weekly offs pm second and third Saturdays besides Sundays.

Along with Chhattisgarh, the five-day week has now so far been implemented in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Notably, this comes at a time when India is likely to bring four new labour codes for the fiscal year beginning 2022, reported PTI. In regard to this, several changes can be witnessed in employment, work culture, working hours, and the number of weekdays. Also, employees who are now availing a five-day workweek may enjoy a four-day week however they will have to work for 12 hours on a daily basis.

Chhattisgarh CM makes several announcements in Republic Day speech

Along with a five-day week announcement, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also made a slew of other announcements and said that the states' contribution as a part of the Anshdayi Pension Scheme will be increased from 10% to 14%. He also announced about bringing a law to regularise irregular building construction followed by bringing crops and pulses at the minimum support price in the state from the upcoming Kharif season, reservation of 10% of plots for entrepreneurial development for OBC, regularization of business activities in residential areas, among others.

Apart from these, a few other announcements include granting building permits for plots of 500 square meters out of municipal corporations, facilitating youth employment by simplifying the process of making learning licenses, declaration of government-leased lands as freehold, and the start of the Urban Slum Health Scheme in all urban bodies of the state.

Image: PTI/ANI