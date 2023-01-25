Chhattisgarh: In A First, Bastar Rangers’ Third Gender Police To March In R-Day Parade

The third gender police personnel from ‘Bastar Fighters’ in Chhattisgarh will participate in the Republic Day parade in Chhattisgarh's Lal Bagh Ground, informed IGP Bastar P Sundarraj.

Significantly, earlier in August 2022, nine transgender persons were among the 2,100 constables selected for the ‘Bastar Fighters’, a specialised unit of the Chhattisgarh police deployed in the Maoist-hit Bastar division of the state.

Third-gender police personnel for R-Day parade

“For the first time, third-gender personnel from Bastar fighters will also be taking part in Republic Day Parade which will be held in Bastar. It will send a positive message in the region,” said IGP Bastar P Sundarraj.

This is the first time in the state that third-gender police personnel will be a part of the Republic Day parade, Explaining further, Bastar IG Sundarraj P said, "This is a historic moment for Bastar as this has never happened before in Chhattisgarh. The inclusion of the third gender will send a message of equality in society and the third gender will be able to join the mainstream."

“Since transgender persons will be inducted for the first time in police in the Bastar range, we are confident that it would add a new dimension and perspective to policing in the region,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said, congratulating them on their selection.

Earlier in 2022, the state government in another step towards an inclusive police force, announced the recruitment of tribals in 'Bastar Fighters' to strengthen the existing force to end the Maoist menace.

Image: ANI