Chhattisgarh: ITBP Diffuses Two IEDs Placed Inside Pressure Cooker & Pipe On The Spot

In a significant achievement in averting a major tragedy, the 45th Batallian of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has recovered and diffused two Improvised Explosive Devises (IED) on the spot in Chhattisgarh's Dhanora. One of the two IEDs was kept in a pressure cooker while the other was fitted in a pipe sized device. The one in the pressure cooker is said to be weighing approximately five KG while the piped bomb is around 12 KG. Forces have launched an investigation to find how the explosives reached the place.

Maoists have frequently made use of explosive devices to create unrest in the state of Chhattisgarh. Five personnel of the CRPF's CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in late November 2020. The explosive device went off in the forest near Tadmetla village when a team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation. Inspector-General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P had said that at least five personnel belonging to CoBRA's 206th battalion sustained injuries in the blast.

Just two days later, two civilians were injured in an IED blast in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on December 1. The incident took place near Rajpenta village between Basaguda and Tarrem villages around 9 am when the two victims were heading towards Tarrem in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV). It was said that the Maoists target was security forces but mistakenly attacked the civilians.

The Chhattisgarh Government in December had informed that 216 Naxals have been killed in encounters with security forces while 966 ultras have surrendered in the state in the last three years. The highest number has been from Sukma district where 82 have been killed in anti-Maoist operations, he government apprised the state assembly in December 2020. Besides, a maximum of 333 rebels has also surrendered from the Sukma district.

