Chhattisgarh: ITBP Forces Fully Prepared Against Maoist Threats, Says Assistant Commander

Indo-Tibetan Border Police force, on Thursday, while talking to the news agency ANI said that the force is taking all measures to tackle Maoism in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh. Assistant Commander of the ITBP also revealed that Maoist forces are trying to recruit more locales to their group. With the Monsoon approaching, the security forces predict that the Maoists have the geographical advantage and can use the mushy land to attack ITBP personnel.

ITBP Assistant Commander Satyendra Nath Mishra said, "Right now, we can sense that the Naxalites are planning to formulate propaganda against the forces. As per the information received, they are trying to recruit and encourage some localities into Naxalism."

"From July onwards, they will try to harm the security forces. This is because during the rainy season, forest areas get mushy and it gets difficult to stand on the land. Knowing this, I can assure that ITBP is preparing well to tackle such adversaries," he added.



ITBP officers take responsibility to uplift underdeveloped Maoist-affected village

Under the direction of Assistant Commandant Satyendra Nath Mishra, the company operating base (COB) Dhanora is achieving great success in preventing Maoist sabotage and subversive activities in this region. Mishra is involved in a variety of pro-people activities in his Area of Responsibility (AOR).

Mishra also conducted an area domination patrol (ADP) at the Kundoli village on May 22, which is a rural location greatly affected by the Maoist threat that has prevented even basic services from reaching the poorest inhabitants. When the ITBP learnt of this underdeveloped village, COB cadres made an oath that they will with the support of the Commanding Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh will attempt to improve this remote village which falls under their AOR

First and foremost, Assistant Commandant Satyendra submitted a letter to the district magistrate of Narayanpur on the same day, detailing the concerns, and within a week, the forests had been cleared and a passage constructed for the easy movement of heavy vehicles.

The authorities made contact with several agencies as well as the local sarpanch and then presented the necessary paperwork to the administration. With the help of ITBP officials, two trucks, one excavator, and one tractor for borewell operations arrived in the village on May 31. On June 2, two handpumps were turned on, and the joy of the locals knew no bounds. They gave ITBP soldiers food and expressed gratitude for their efforts since they were accustomed to drinking contaminated water from a nearby nullah.

"ITBP officials adopted the village and within a few months, solar pumps, electric wires and other necessary equipment will be provided to the villagers. All the costs will be borne by the 45Bn ITBP for this purpose," Assistant Commander Mishra said.

ITBP officers pledge to train village youth

Local youths will be trained to join the CAPFS, Armed Forces, Bastar Fighters, and other government positions. Under several programmes, the community will be connected to the nearby roadways. As a result, these initiatives will not only transform the face of this village but will also send a good message to other nearby communities, as well as aid in the fight against Maoist propaganda in the region. This year, the ITBP will also implement a Civic Action Programme in these areas in order to improve things even further.

