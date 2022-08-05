Chhattisgarh: ITBP Neutralises 10 Kg IEDs Found During Search Ops In Narayanpur

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops on August 5 neutralised twin Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing 10kgs found during road search operations in Narayanpur. The IEDs were found buried in the soil when the ITBP troops were conducting the road opening and search operations near Kohkameta weekly market place in Narayanpur.

IEDs wrapped in Polythene

The IEDs when unearthed from the soil, lying at the road bend had wires connected to them and were found anchored with multiple iron angles under the soil. Both the IEDs were carefully packed with Polythene.

Currently, there are eight battalions of ITBP deployed in Rajnadgaon, Kondagaon and Narayanpur Districts - the areas infested with left-wing extremism in Chhattisgarh. The ITBP is deployed in Chhattisgarh since 2009.

Chhattisgarh worst affected state by Left Wing Extremism (LWE)

According to the Home Ministry's Annual report 2020-21, Chhattisgarh remains to be the worst affected state by Left Wing extremism, with a total of 315 incidents and 111 deaths followed by Jharkhand (119 incidents and 39 deaths), Odisha (50 incidents and 9 deaths), Maharashtra (30 incidents and 8 deaths) and Bihar (26 incidents and 8 deaths).

