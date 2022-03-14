Chhattisgarh: ITBP official killed, jawan injured in Naxal blast

Raipur, Mar 14 (PTI) An official of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed and a jawan suffered injuries when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages when a team of the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on patrolling duty to ensure security to a road construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest patch, security personnel came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering an explosion, he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh was killed in the blast, while head constable Mahesh received injuries, he said.

The injured jawan was shifted to the district hospital, the official said. PTI TKP GK GK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)