Chhattisgarh: ITBP Recovers & Diffuses Twin IEDs In Kondagaon, Averts Major Explosion

In a big win for security forces, a major explosion has been averted by the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Chhattisgarh. The ITBP personnel diffused two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a counter-terror operation in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon. The IEDs were found in a pressure cooker and a tiffin box which were neutralised on the spot.

Last week, a CRPF jawan was injured when a pressure IED, planted by Maoists, exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday. The jawan was immediately shifted to the CRPF's local field hospital after he suffered a leg injury due to the explosion and his condition was said to be out of danger.

An improvised explosive device (IED) is a bomb constructed and deployed in ways other than in conventional military action. IEDs are commonly used as roadside bombs by terrorists in asymmetric unconventional warfare. In the recent past, several such terror attacks have been averted by security forces by detecting and diffusing such IEDs which have been planted in the form of pressure cookers or tiffin boxes. These forms of IED devices have been recovered from various places across the country right from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and West Bengal.

On April 1, The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unearthed and destroyed twin Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district. The IEDs were planted probably to target the security forces as many IED attacks have been the main modus operandi of the Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

Also, Ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab Police also busted a major terror module with a huge cache of arms been recovered from the Khalistani terrorists. Among the weapons recovered included tiffin bombs.

Based on certain inputs, a search operation was conducted in several villages and suspicious bags were found. NSG teams were called in and it was revealed that an Improvised explosive device (IED) was fitted in a children's lunch box with 2-3 kg of RDX. In July this year, two Al Qaeda operatives were arrested in Lucknow who were reportedly involved in making pressure-cooker bombs.