Chhattisgarh: Jersey cow gives birth to calf with three eyes; villagers call it avatar of God

Rajnandgaon, Jan 17 (PTI) A farmer's jersey cow has given birth to a rare calf with three eyes and four nostril holes in a village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon. As the word spread, a large number of people are queuing up at the farmer's house to worship the calf calling it an "incarnation of God".

The female calf was born to a cow owned by the farmer, Hemant Chandel, a resident of Nawagaon Lodhi village, on January 13.

“The calf has an additional eye in the middle of her forehead and also four holes in the nostril. Its tail looks like a 'jata' (heap of matted hair) and its tongue is also longer than normal calves,” Chandel told PTI over the phone.

Citing a veterinarian, the farmer said the health condition of the calf is good.

"However, due to its long tongue, the calf is facing difficulties in drinking milk from the cow. We are helping in feeding her,” he added.

Chandel said that his cow of HF jersey breed had earlier given birth to three calves but all were born with normal anatomy.

"The latest calf born with the rare anatomy has surprised everyone. We believe that the Almighty has taken birth in our house,” he added.

As the news about this rare calf spread, residents of nearby villages and towns have started visiting Chandel's house to worship it as an avatar of Lord Shiva.

People are seen queuing up outside Chandel's house and offering flowers and coconut to the calf.

However, a veterinary doctor said such cases happen due to abnormal growth of the embryo and it is not a supernatural thing.

“It should not be considered a miracle. Such things happen due to the abnormal development of the embryo. Generally, such calves are weak in health,” said Kamlesh Chaudhary, a private veterinary practitioner.

Dr Dinesah Mishra, who heads the Raipur-based Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, said that such cases happen due to congenital (by birth) anomalies.

"People should not link such incidents with faith or superstition. In many incidents, it has been seen that people, particularly from rural areas, worship such animals with deformities due to the lack of awareness. People need to be explained scientifically about such deformities in animals so that they should properly take care of their livestock,” he added. PTI Cor TKP NSK NSK

