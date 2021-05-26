Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand Reject Centre's Vaccine Wastage Claim; Say CoWIN Data Not Updated

After the Central Government released the data of vaccine wastage by top states which included Chattisgarh and Jharkhand, the government from both the states called the report incorrect. Chattisgarh Health Department said that they are in touch with the union government to update the data while Jharkhand CMO mentioned that a technical glitch had appeared in CoWin application due to which appropriate data was not updated.

In the Centre's report, the other three states included Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh with maximum vaccine wastage.

States have been urged repeatedly to keep vaccine wastage below 1%, many States like Jharkhand (37.3%), Chhattisgarh (30.2%), Tamil Nadu (15.5%), Jammu & Kashmir (10.8%), Madhya Pradesh (10.7%) are reporting much higher wastage than the national average (6.3%): Ministry of Health — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

The principal secretary of the health department of Chattisgarh said that data issues will be resolved as the state is in touch with Government.

Their data is incorrect. We have written to them already and we are working with them to resolve the data issues: Principal Secretary, Health Department, Chhattisgarh — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

Jharkhand Chief Ministers' Office (CMO) said that the state's vaccine wastage proportion is only 4.65%.

"As per total vaccine doses availability with Govt on Jharkhand till today, the current Vaccine Wastage proportion is only 4.65%. Vaccination data could not be fully updated to the central Co-Win Server/ Platform due to technical difficulties/glitches & the updation is in process," pin tweeted Jharkhand CMO.

Total vaccination wastage in India is as high as 37.3% as per the data provided by the union health ministry. Meanwhile, data which was published by the Central Government in April stated that the top five states with the least vaccine wastage include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Kerala for zero wastage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

India's COVID-19 vaccine drive

In this time of vaccine shortage, a small amount of wastage also seems very huge as India is struggling to keep up with the pace of COVID-19 vaccination. Even after almost a month of giving permissions for vaccination of people above the age of 18, several states have not been able to conduct the drive due to the unavailability of vaccines. Maharashtra's inoculation drive is currently leading in the country followed by Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. So far India has vaccinated 20 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The coronavirus caseload has also declined in India however the crisis is still far from over. To meet the demand, states are also floating global tenders for the COVID-19 vaccine.