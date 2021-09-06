Chhattisgarh: Korea SP Among 2 Indians To Receive Prestigious IACP Award In The USA

A prestigious US organisation will be felicitating two Indian police officers for their contributions in their line of work. Chhattisgarh's Korea district SP, Santosh Singh will be awarded the prestigious IACP 2021 award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police for his efforts towards innovative policing and work in Naxal affected areas.

Apart from Singh, Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amit Kumar has also been selected for the prestigious award's '40 under 40' category. Officers from six other countries- the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and South Korea - will also be felicitated.

Korea district SP thanks friends and family for support

A 2011 batch IPS officer and SP of the Korea district in Chhattisgarh, Santosh Singh took to his Twitter handle to share the good news of being selected for the prestigious International Policing award. He thanked his friends, fellow police officers, and seniors for their support. The award is been given for his outstanding contribution during his eight years of service towards innovating, policing, and his efforts in Maoist-affected areas in Chhattisgarh.

Happy to receive prestigious international Policing award, #TheIACP 2021 awards in '40 under 40' category. Thanks @TheIACP! Sincere thanks to friends, fellow policepersons & seniors for generous supports. 40 officers from 6 countries in the list. Pl see:https://t.co/TLO9f5EAJq pic.twitter.com/KXaqQ5LcZ0 — Santosh Singh (@SantoshSinghIPS) September 2, 2021

Talking about this achievement, SP Singh said that policing is all about giving a "fear-free" atmosphere to everyone and standing by people during moments of crisis. "It is a big moment not (because) I have been chosen for IACP Award-2021 but because of the fact that our good works have been recognised, which will continue motivating us to serve the people in the best possible manner and without any biases and prejudices," he added. The selected officers will be awarded in Texas in the USA.

SP Santosh Singh's contribution

SP Santosh Singh's contribution to Maoist-affected areas in Chhattisgarh extends beyond just good policing. Apart from getting several Maoists to surrender, and arresting several others, Singh has trained around one lakh children in self-defence as a part of a policing initiative.

This was also a world record after which he was awarded the 'Champions of Change' award by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in 2018. He also extended his help during the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying essential commodities to people.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Twitter/PTI)