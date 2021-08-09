Chhattisgarh Launches Its 1st 'tribal Atlas', Recognises Community's Rights In Urban Areas

For the first time, the government of Chhattisgarh has acknowledged the Community Forest Resource (CFR) rights in an urban area and the core region of a tiger reserve. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday released the first tribal atlas of the state that has details on important demographic indicators, including data on the population, literacy and sex ratio. PTI reports that the Individual and communal rights of tribal people over the forest property have been recognised by a committee led by the district collector. There will be an exception of key areas of tiger habitat, requiring prior consent clearance from the forest department. In rural regions, the majority of tribal rights have been accepted.

The tribal people living in the cities will be granted the grazing and harvesting rights in the adjacent forest as a community. According to forest officials, the Forest Rights Act of 2006 protects both private and communal forest rights. Tribals residing in the Nagari, Churiyara, and Tumbahara divisions of Nagar Panchayat Nagari in Dhamtari district will be granted community forest resource rights over their 10,200 acres according to authorities.

As per the state government instruction, the rights acknowledged in municipalities wards of Nagari, Churiyara, and Tumbahara are distributed across 707.41 hectares, 678.18 hectares, and 2,746.742 hectares, respectively. The Chhattisgarh government also approved the community forest resource rights to the five forest villages in the Sitanadi Udanti Tiger Reserve's core region, covering 13,700 acres. This further states that the land stretches over the districts of Dhamtari and Gariyaband.

Further, it states that this right will also approve the area of Sitanadi Udanti, which is spread through various places of Masulkhoi (975.58 hectares), Karhi (984.92 hectares), Joratarai (551.42 hectares), Bahigaon (1651.725 hectares) and Baroli (1389.615 hectares).

Saraswati Dhruw, a member of the Nagari Ward Sabha's Forest Rights Committee, claimed that a total of 47 meetings were organised to educate people and authorities about the presence and procedure of communal forest resource rights in urban areas. As a result, Chhattisgarh recognises tribal community rights in the urban area of the state.

Similarly, Rakesh Chaturvedi, the state's principal chief conservator of forests, said this is a significant step in empowering the state's forest residents. He further claimed that the government would soon accept the other community forest resource rights in other urban areas where it is necessary.

As per a senior official from the chief minister's office, the whole forest area occurring within the aforementioned traditional boundaries will be protected, conserved, regenerated, and managed by these ward sabhas and gram sabhas.

On the other hand, every year, on August 9, the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is commemorated. According to the United Nations (UN), there are over 476 million native people globally, scattered over 90 nations and representing 5,000 different civilizations, accounting for 6.2 percent of the total population and living in all localities.

Image Credit: PTI