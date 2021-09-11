Chhattisgarh Launches 'Millet Mission' For Farmers, Hopes To Become Millet Hub Of India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched 'Millet Mission', aimed at providing farmers with a proper price rate for minor cereal crops, on Friday. The Chhattisgarh chief minister hopes that the initiative will help the state become India's millet hub. Among other things, Millet Mission will give input support, create purchasing arrangements and aid farmers in the processing of crops.

As part of the initiative, Baghel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR), Hyderabad and the collectors of 14 Chhattisgarh districts, including Kanker, Kondagaon, Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, Kawardha, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Balrampur, Koriya, Surajpur, and Jashpur.

IIMR to assist in boosting millet production in state

The MoU states that IIMR, Hyderabad will provide assistance and advice for boosting the production of crops such as Kodo, Kutki, and Ragi. IIMR will also provide technical expertise, access to good-quality seeds to Chhattisgarh farmers, and will help in setting up seed banks.

Sanjay Shukla, the managing director of the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Co-operative Federation said that the state government would send IIMR professionals to the areas to advise farmers on how to boost millet crop output. At the state level, a senior advisor will be chosen to serve as a master trainer. He added that in Bastar, Surguja, Kawardha, and Rajnandgaon, seed banks for minor grain crops will be developed.

Farmers who produce Kodo-Kutki and Ragi crops rather than paddy crops would receive input support of Rs 9,000 for each acre under the Millet Mission initiative. Chief Minister Baghel informed that the state government will sign an MoU with other districts in the future.

Director of IIMR, Dr Vilas A. Tonapi praised the state government's initiative dedicated to better the income of farmers. He said that the state government's proposal to offer input support to farmers who are involved in millet crop production in Chhattisgarh is a commendable one. “Now, 2023 will be celebrated as the International Year of Millet and the state will be successful in making a mark as a Millet Hub in the country by 2023," he added.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)