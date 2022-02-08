Chhattisgarh: Leopard killed by poachers in Bilaspur

Bilaspur, Feb 8 (PTI) A leopard was killed by poachers in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur forest division, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The carcass of the animal, around 8 years old, was found on Monday evening near Bitkula village in Sipat-Sonthi forest range and the claws of its rear legs had been cut off by poachers, Bilaspur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kumar Nishant said.

"Two nails of the front legs are missing too. The poachers also made an unsuccessful attempt to extract the big cat's teeth. It does not seem to be the handiwork of trained or habitual hunters," he said.

"Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be electrocution. However, we are awaiting more details from the autopsy report. A probe into the incident is underway," the DFO added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

