Chhattisgarh Logs 1 Coronavirus Case, Zero Death; Active Tally At 6

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,774, an official said.

The death toll remain unchanged at 14,146, while the recovery count reached 11,63,622 after one more person recuperated from the infection during the day, he said.

The state's active caseload was six, he said.

Raipur district recorded the lone coronavirus case in the state, said the official.

So far, 1,88,69,093 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,620 during the day, a government release said.

