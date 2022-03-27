Chhattisgarh logs 20 COVID-19 cases

Raipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,070, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh death was reported due to the viral infection, he said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.42 per cent, in Chhattisgarh, he said.

The recovery count rose to 11,37,881 in the state after one person was discharged from hospital and 11 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 155 active cases, the official said.

“Balrampur recorded four cases, followed by three in Raipur, two in Durg and one in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 19 districts on Sunday,” the official said.

With 4,754 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,73,030, he added.

