Chhattisgarh Logs 24 COVID-19 Cases

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally rose to 10,06,518 on Saturday with the addition of 24 infections, a health official said.

No fresh fatality due to COVID-19 was reported during the day.

The number of recoveries in Chhattisgarh rose to 9,92,632 after seven people were discharged from hospitals while 12 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases and death toll in Chhattisgarh stands at 295, and 13,591 respectively.

"Durg recorded 6 new cases while three districts, including Raipur, recorded three cases each. Seven districts including Bilaspur saw one case each. No fresh cases were reported in 16 districts," he said.

With 21,126 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 14,052,875.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,518, new cases 24, death toll 13,591, recovered 9,92,632, active cases 295, today's tests 21,126, total tests 14,052,875.

