Chhattisgarh logs 25 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; active tally at 396

Raipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,04,797 on Thursday as 25 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality took the toll to 13,558, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,90,843 after 12 people were discharged from hospitals, while six others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The state now has 396 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported one new infection, taking the caseload to 1,57,894, including 3,139 deaths, while Rajnandgaon recorded four and Korba and Dantewada districts three new cases each, he said.

With 20,891 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted to detect COVID-19 in the state went up to 1,26,11,183, the official said.

As on Wednesday (September 8), 1,53,43,420 people have taken coronavirus vaccines in the state. Of these, 1,17,36,612 beneficiaries have taken the first dose, while 36,06,808 have received both doses, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,797, new cases 25, death toll 13,558, recovered 9,90,843, active cases 396, total tests 1,26,11,183. PTI COR RSY RSY

