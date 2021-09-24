Chhattisgarh Logs 26 New Coronavirus Cases; No New Death Reported

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally rose to 10,05,202 on Friday as 26 new infections came to light, a health official said. No fresh fatality was reported due to the infection.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,339 after 11 people were discharged from hospitals while 22 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases is 300.

Death toll in the state remained unchanged at 13,563.

Durg and Janjgir-Champa districts recorded six new cases each. No fresh cases were reported in 17 districts. Raipur district reported three new infections.

With 27,818 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,29,60,748.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,202, New cases 26, Death toll 13,563, Recovered 9,91,339, Active cases 300, Total tests 1,29,60,748.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)