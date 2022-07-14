Chhattisgarh Logs 410 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 2,232

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 410 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.14 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,57,700, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,045 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,41,423 after 246 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 2,232 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 90 new cases, followed by 81 in Durg, 30 in Rajnandgaon, 26 in Bilaspur, 20 in Bemetara and each 15 in Korba and Surguja among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in two districts, the official said.

With 13,056 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,80,56,374, he added.

As many as 1.70 crore people aged between 18 and 59 years are likely to be given free precaution/booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at government centres in Chhattisgarh, another official said.

The precaution dose is being given under the central government's 75-day special drive that will begin from July 15 and end on September 30.

State Nodal Officer for Corona Vaccination and Director of National Health Mission Bhoskar Vilas Sandipan said preparations have been made to provide free vaccination/booster dose to all eligible people aged above 18 years in the state.

The state has sufficient quantity of COVID-19 vaccines and the inoculation will be free of charge at government centres like the first and second doses, he added.

For this, all eligible persons (for booster), who have received two doses six months or 26 weeks ago, can register themselves on the CoWin app, the official said.

At present, the precaution/booster dose is being given free of cost to those above 60 years of age besides health and frontline workers in the state. So far, 8,52,381 people have been given the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,57,700, new cases 410, death toll 14,045, recovered 11,41,423, active cases 2,232, total tests 1,80,56,374.

