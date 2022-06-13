Chhattisgarh logs 43 new COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally up to 167

Raipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 11,52,679, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, the official said.

Raipur accounted for the highest number of cases at 18, while no new patient of COVID-19 was detected in 16 districts of the state, he said.

The state's coronavirus positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 1.17 per cent.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,477 after 12 people completed their home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 167, the official said.

With 3,677 swab samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,75,564, he added.

