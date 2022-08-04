Chhattisgarh Logs 485 Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 3,509

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 485 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.54 per cent, taking the tally to 11,68,002, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,072, an official said.

The patient recovery count stood at 11,50,421 after 302 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 3,509 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 75 cases, followed by 57 in Durg, 34 in Balod, 33 each in Dhamtari and Kanker, 32 in Rajnandgaon, 26 in Raigarh and 19 in Bilaspur, among other districts. No fresh coronavirus cases were reported in one district," the official said.

With 10,687 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,82,80,240, he added.

