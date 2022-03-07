Chhattisgarh logs 66 COVID-19 cases

Raipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 66 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.34 per cent, taking the tally to 11,51,552, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,033, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,36,848 after 29 people were discharged from hospitals and 84 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 671 active cases, he said.

"Korea recorded eight cases, followed by Bilaspur seven, Korba six, Narayanpur five, Raigarh three, Raipur two and Kabirdham one, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in six districts," he said.

With 19,539 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,72,28,207, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,552, new cases 66, death toll 14,033, recovered 11,36,848, active cases 671, today tests 19,539, total tests 1,72,28,207. PTI COR NSK NSK

