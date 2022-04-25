Chhattisgarh logs six COVID-19 cases, no fatality

Raipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported six fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,241. The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.12 per cent, he said.

The overall recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,184, leaving the state with 23 active cases, he said.

"Balrampur recorded two cases followed by one in Bilaspur among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 23 districts. As of Monday, no active cases were reported in 14 districts in the state," the official said.

With 4,833 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,19,635, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,241, new cases 6, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,184, active cases 23, today tests 4,833, total tests 1,76,19,635. PTI COR NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)